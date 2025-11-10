Car slams into craft store

RICHMOND, Ind. — A car crashed into an arts and crafts store in Richmond on Monday.
Old Mill Christmas Crafts in Richmond posted photos on social media of the damage.
In the post, the owner said they are “not sure what to do” and will likely have to be closed for its opening day, Nov. 18.
The store sells hand-crafted Christmas crafts.
