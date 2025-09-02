Car stolen in broad daylight; Victim watches in disbelief

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man watched thieves steal his car in broad daylight after visiting the Dayton Mall.

Police in Miami Township are investigating the car theft that happened on Labor Day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke with the victim, who is concerned about finding his car and his safety at the mall today, on News Center 7 starting at 5:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

James Cosby of Miamisburg said, “It’s hard to really put into words all the emotions you feel when you actively see someone stealing your car. Four perpetrators, and then having your child with you.”

Cosby was leaving the Dayton Mall when he looked to see someone breaking into his car.

“I tried to get the alarm to go off. My key fob was not working. I was yelling, screaming. I saw one of the gentlemen as he got into my car. I saw the panic in his eyes. His eyes were huge. I was fixated on him,” Cosby said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group