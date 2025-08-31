CareFlight called to motorcycle crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A medical helicopter has responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Preble County.
The crash was reported in the 6600 block of Dillman Road in Somers Township around 12:20 p.m.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed the crash only involved one vehicle, a motorcycle.
CareFlight was called to the scene for the injured motorcyclist.
The crash remains under investigation. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
