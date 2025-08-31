CareFlight called to motorcycle crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A medical helicopter has responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Preble County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported in the 6600 block of Dillman Road in Somers Township around 12:20 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed the crash only involved one vehicle, a motorcycle.

CareFlight was called to the scene for the injured motorcyclist.

The crash remains under investigation. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group