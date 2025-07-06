CareFlight requested after child injured by fireworks in Darke County

CareFlight Staff Photo
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — CareFlight has been requested after a child was reportedly injured by fireworks in Darke County on Saturday.

Medics and deputies responded around 9:35 p.m. to the 7000 block of Auld Road on reports that a child suffered a fireworks injury, according to Darke County dispatchers.

Dispatchers also told News Center 7 that CareFlight was going to meet medics at the airport.

We are working on the extent of the child’s injury.

News Center 7 will update this developing story.

