Careflight requested to rollover crash at busy Champaign County intersection, OSHP says

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been requested on reports of a rollover crash in Champaign County on Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched around 7:28 p.m. on reports of a rollover crash on U.S. 36 and State Route 235, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Area school mourning death of graduate, student athlete killed in crash
- Area deputies searching for missing 17-year-old; can you help?
- Rescuers searching for missing 28-year-old man after canoe overturns in Logan Co.
The OSHP dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that Champaign County dispatchers have requested CareFlight.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted OSHP to determine the condition of anyone injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group