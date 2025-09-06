Careflight requested to rollover crash at busy Champaign County intersection, OSHP says

CareFlight Staff Photo
By WHIO Staff

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been requested on reports of a rollover crash in Champaign County on Saturday night.

State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched around 7:28 p.m. on reports of a rollover crash on U.S. 36 and State Route 235, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The OSHP dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that Champaign County dispatchers have requested CareFlight.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted OSHP to determine the condition of anyone injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

0
Comments on this article
