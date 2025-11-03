CareFlight responding to crash in Darke County

By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — CareFlight was called to a crash in Darke County early Monday morning.

Around 4:49 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of U.S. Route 127 near Grubbs-Rex Road on reports of a crash.

A Darke County Dispatcher confirmed that CareFlight was requested to respond to the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

