CareFlight responding to crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — CareFlight was called to a crash in Darke County early Monday morning.
Around 4:49 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of U.S. Route 127 near Grubbs-Rex Road on reports of a crash.
A Darke County Dispatcher confirmed that CareFlight was requested to respond to the scene.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
