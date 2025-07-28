Cashier shot during alleged robbery at Ohio Save-A-Lot

CLEVELAND — A cashier at an Ohio Save-A-Lot was shot during an alleged robbery Sunday morning.
Cleveland Police Officers were dispatched to the Save-A-Lot on Superior Ave on reports of a robbery Sunday morning, CBS-affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
“They were robbing a Save-A-Lot over at 11905 Superior and they shot a cashier,” one dispatcher said.
WOIO-19 reported that members of the Cleveland Police crime scene units were seen carefully wiping off the front door of the grocery store with what looked like a long q-tip.
Very little information has been released about the crime or the suspect.
Details on the cashier who was reportedly shot were not immediately available.
