‘Cat-astophy turned rescue;’ OSHP Trooper rescues black cat from busy interstate

I-77 Trooper Rescues Cat Canton (Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WHIO Staff

CANTON — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper rescued a black cat from a busy interstate on Thursday.

The OSHP shared on social media that the Canton Post received a call on Thursday about a black cat near the center median wall on Interstate 77.

OSHP Trooper Blake Montgomery with the Canton Post was able to locate and secure the cat.

The cat was taken in by the Twenty9Lives Rescue shelter located in Hartville.

“It’s a ‘tail’ of a cat-astrophy turned rescue,” the OSHP said in their post.

