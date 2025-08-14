Cat recovering after being found in sealed plastic tote on side of road

TROY — A cat is recovering after being found in a plastic tote with the lid zip-tied shut on the side road.

Troy Animal Hospital said on its social media page that when the shelter staff opened the plastic tote, they found an unconscious cat lying on its side.

They took Augustus to their hospital.

He had a temperature of 107 degrees (a cat’s normal temperature is between 101 to 102), the animal hospital said.

The hospital further examined him and found out he had an eye injury and that one of his front legs was swollen. They treated him, washed him off, and placed Augustus in the ICU at a cool temperature with oxygen.

“Augustus was a fighter, though, within an hour, he was conscious,” the hospital said. “We didn’t know if he was friendly or feral, so once he was awake, one of our technicians cautiously reached into his cage to scratch him on the head. She was rewarded with purring, and even with an injured leg, he started making biscuits with his front paws. Augustus is not only a fighter, but also a lover.”

The doctors also found that Augustus had a fractured pelvis.

“His prognosis is good, and everyone has fallen in love with him,” the animal hospital stated.

He is still in the hospital but should return to the shelter this week.

If you are interested in adopting Augustus, contact the Miami County Animal Shelter at (937) 332-6919.

