Cat rescued after residents hear faint meowing coming from burned home

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A cat was rescued from a burned home after residents heard a faint meowing coming from the damaged structure.

The Monroe Township Firefighters Local 4250 shared on social media that they were called back out on Tuesday to a house in Licking County that had caught fire on Monday.

“Yesterday’s fire was devastating for this family, but today brought a moment of hope,” the fire department said in their post.

The homeowners heard a faint meowing coming from the burned home and called the fire department for help.

The responding crew did a careful search of the damaged structure, found the homeowner’s cat alive, and brought them out to safety.

“A reminder that even in the hardest moments, there can still be something to hold onto,” the post said.

