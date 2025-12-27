Cause of death revealed for 71-year-old doctor found in Ohio pond

The cause and manner of death have been revealed for a 71-year-old doctor found in an Ohio pond on Christmas Day.

LUCAS COUNTY — The cause and manner of death have been revealed for a 71-year-old doctor found in an Ohio pond on Christmas Day.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office released the autopsy for Cletus Iwuagwu on Friday.

They said the cause of death was drowning, according to the coroner’s office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Iwuagwu’s body was found in a Lucas County pond on Thursday, according to CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

The coroner’s office said that the autopsy revealed findings consistent with drowning.

“The circumstances surrounding this death are still being investigated. There were no signs of trauma or foul play at autopsy,” the coroner’s office said.

Iwuagwu was last seen on Nov. 25 and had not been seen or heard from since.

