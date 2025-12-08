CCTV shows moment earthquake hits Japan

Surveillance footage from home CCTV cameras captured the moment a violent earthquake struck Tomakomai in Japan’s northern Hokkaido prefecture on Monday.

AOMORI, Japan — A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Aomori, Japan, on December 8, prompting tsunami warnings and evacuations for about 90,000 residents.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate, with waves expected to reach up to 3 meters (10 feet) high.

Tsunamis from 20 to 70 cm (7 to 27 inches) were observed at several ports.

The earthquake struck at 11:15 p.m. local time (1415 GMT) off the coast of Aomori prefecture, with an epicenter located 80 km (50 miles) offshore at a depth of 50 km.

The tremor registered as an ‘upper 6’ on Japan’s seismic intensity scale in Aomori prefecture, indicating a level of shaking that makes it impossible to stand or move without crawling.

Reuters confirmed the location of the footage through local authorities and additional information from the source, with the date verified by the original file timestamp.

As northeastern Japan grapples with the aftermath of the earthquake, authorities continue to monitor the situation and assess the impact on affected areas.

