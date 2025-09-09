Cellphone emergency feature may have saved semi driver’s life

CUPERTINO, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: The new iPhone X is displayed during an Apple special event. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

iOS 11 has an “Emergency SOS” feature that everyone should enable right now

CLARK COUNTY — Your phone can call 911 for you if you’ve been in an accident and are too injured to call for help yourself.

This happened in the Miami Valley last week during a crash on Interstate 70 in Clark County on Thursday.

The crash happened near State Route 4 shortly after 5 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi went off the right side of the road and hit another semi parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were seriously injured.

Investigators said several people called 911, but one of those calls came from one of the semi drivers themselves, but they were too injured to talk.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked with troopers at the Springfield Post about how the driver’s emergency alert system on her phone may have saved her life today on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

When you get into a crash, everything in your vehicle goes flying. If you’re seriously hurt, you may not be able to reach your phone, or you may be unconscious.

That’s when the Emergency SOS system on your phone kicks in.

The Emergency SOS feature called 911, saying, “The emergency location is latitude 39.8868, longitude -83.9416 with an estimated search radius of 3 meters.”

That information came from one of the semi drivers’ phone, telling dispatchers where exactly they were located and what happened.

