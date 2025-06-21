CenterPoint Energy looking to sell Ohio gas business

CenterPoint Energy Logo
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — CenterPoint Energy says it has plans to sell its Ohio gas business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a statement recently shared on the company’s website, CenterPoint Energy announced it was beginning the sales process for its gas business in Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

“From a day-to-day customer perspective, our Ohio customers should see no impact during the sales process and will continue to receive safe, reliable and affordable natural gas service from CenterPoint, and all aspects of our customer service will remain the same,” the company wrote.

CenterPoint Energy noted that if customers need to reach the company, all phone numbers, websites, and addresses will remain unchanged during the sale process.

CenterPoint Energy currently serves approximately 7 million homes and businesses in four states: Ohio, Indiana, Minnesota, and Texas.

In Ohio, the company delivers natural gas to around 333,000 customers in all or portions of Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Pickaway, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!