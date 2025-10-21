CenterPoint to sell Ohio natural gas business for $2.62 billion

DAYTON — CenterPoint Energy announced the sale of its Ohio natural gas business, Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, to National Fuel Gas Company for $2.62 billion.

The transaction involves approximately 5,900 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline in Ohio, serving about 335,000 metered customers.

It is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory reviews.

“Our Ohio natural gas business is a strong and growing enterprise supported by a deeply committed local team,” said Jason Wells, Chair and CEO of CenterPoint Energy. “Together with National Fuel, we will be focused on delivering a seamless transition for the approximately 335,000 customers in West Central Ohio.”

CenterPoint plans to reinvest the proceeds from the sale into its other electric and natural gas businesses in Texas, Indiana, and Minnesota. This is part of the company’s refreshed 10-year capital plan aimed at optimizing its utility operations.

