Chance for more beneficial rain over next few days

MIAMI VALLEY — The region may see beneficial rainfall over the next few days.
We could see steady and heavy rain at times this morning.
Ritz says we could also see some rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected.
“Widespread coverage of rain and storms will be during the morning. Hoping we can keep the atmosphere stable after the morning rains,” she said.
The Storm Prediction Center has areas mainly south of Interstate 70 under a marginal risk for severe weather (Level 1 of 5).
An isolated wind gust of 60 mph cannot be ruled out, according to Ritz.
Otherwise, the biggest concerns are flooding and frequent lightning.
As for rainfall, Ritz says we could see an additional half inch to one inch through Thursday.
The highest totals will likely fall from I-70 south.
