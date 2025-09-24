Chance for more beneficial rain over next few days

A cold front will bring the chance for showers Monday evening into night with rain showers changing over to some light snow overnight.

MIAMI VALLEY — The region may see beneficial rainfall over the next few days.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is TRACKING this system. She has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

We could see steady and heavy rain at times this morning.

Futurecast for Wednesday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz says we could also see some rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected.

“Widespread coverage of rain and storms will be during the morning. Hoping we can keep the atmosphere stable after the morning rains,” she said.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas mainly south of Interstate 70 under a marginal risk for severe weather (Level 1 of 5).

Severe threats for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

An isolated wind gust of 60 mph cannot be ruled out, according to Ritz.

Otherwise, the biggest concerns are flooding and frequent lightning.

As for rainfall, Ritz says we could see an additional half inch to one inch through Thursday.

The highest totals will likely fall from I-70 south.

Rainfall totals through Thursday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 will update this story.

