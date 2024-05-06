Chance of multiple rounds of showers, storms this week; Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain possible Our active pattern looks to continue for the next several days after some brief dry time tonight across the Miami Valley.

MIAMI VALLEY — Our active pattern looks to continue for the next several days after some brief dry time tonight across the Miami Valley.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking our next chance for severe weather. He will have a LIVE update today at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6:00 pm. on News Center 7.

Storm threats Tuesday afternoon and evening Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A bit of a complex forecast arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday as the chance of multiple rounds of showers and storms, some of which could turn severe, is in the forecast.

There is not a lot of confidence in either the timeline or details of what we can expect, according to Ritz.

As for today, showers and storms will arrive late this morning and early this afternoon. It will start south of Interstate 70 and move north.

Nothing severe is expected, Ritz says.

Areas of low pressure interacting with a warm front and a cold front are going to bring some chances for organized thunderstorm development.

However, when we look at challenges like morning cloud cover, instability, and placement of the frontal boundaries, we won’t gain higher confidence in what to expect until we get closer.

Severe Weather Outlook (SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Nevertheless, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted Tuesday as a Level 2 (Slight) Risk of severe storms for the Miami Valley.

Futurecast for Tuesday afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Futurecast for Tuesday at 4 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

There is also a risk for Wednesday, however, that will depend on how Tuesday plays out, Ritz states.

Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain are the main threats. While a tornado can never be ruled out, that chance now is low.

Tuesday’s timing at this point looks to arrive after 1 p.m. and linger throughout the evening with several rounds of storms.

Potential rainfall through Thursday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

