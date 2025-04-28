Chance of strong to severe storms this week; damaging winds, large hail possible

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region could see strong to severe storms this week.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this system. They have the latest TIMING and IMPACTS tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, and 11:00.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely.

Severe storm outlooks

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney says the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of the Miami Valley under Level 2 (Slight) Risk for Severe weather.

However, eastern Champaign, Clark, Clinton, and Greene counties are under a Level 3 (Enhanced) Risk.

Tuesday Morning Futurecast

The timing looks to be during the late morning with storms exiting by the early evening. Chaney noted that timing could change.

Tuesday Afternoon Futurecast

Chaney states that damaging winds and large hail with strong to severe storms are the main risks currently, but does not rule out a brief tornado.

Tuesday Thunderstorms Bottom Line

We will see highs reach to upper 70s to the lower 80s on Tuesday.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

