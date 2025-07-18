Chance of strong to severe storms this weekend; wind, heavy rain possible

Severe storms across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — There are several chances for strong to severe storms this weekend.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Some parts of the region could see a few showers and rumbles of thunder this morning.

Ritz says a few isolated downpours are also possible this afternoon.

There is an increased chance of showers and storms on Saturday.

Weekend outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has almost the entire region under a Marginal Risk for storms (Level 1 of 5).

Marginal Risk Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

“An isolated storm may be strong to severe,” said Ritz. “Wind is the primary threat with any severe storm. Locally heavy rainfall is possible.”

Potential rainfall totals through Sunday at 11 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

