Chance of strong to severe storms this weekend; wind, heavy rain possible

MIAMI VALLEY — There are several chances for strong to severe storms this weekend.
Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this pattern. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
Some parts of the region could see a few showers and rumbles of thunder this morning.
Ritz says a few isolated downpours are also possible this afternoon.
There is an increased chance of showers and storms on Saturday.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has almost the entire region under a Marginal Risk for storms (Level 1 of 5).
“An isolated storm may be strong to severe,” said Ritz. “Wind is the primary threat with any severe storm. Locally heavy rainfall is possible.”
Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.
