Chances for snow returning to the Valley

DAYTON — A potent cold front will swing through the Miami Valley throughout the middle of the week. This will take high temperatures from the 40s to the 20s allowing for precipitation types to change on over to snow.

Wednesday this area of low pressure is setting up and as of now, temperatures are forecast to stay above freezing to start the day. Meaning, rain to start but snow to follow as temperatures drop into the 20s by the end of the day.

Futurecast

A few snow bands may be heavy at times late Wednesday. Lingering snow showers are forecast throughout the end of the week and even into Saturday.

At this point, snowfall totals look to be light.

However, we are watching Saturday for additional snowfall.

