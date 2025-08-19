Changes coming to I-75 construction zone in Montgomery Co.; What drivers can expect

I-75 Construction Zone (John Bedell/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be wrapping up its changes to the construction zone on Interstate 75 in northern Montgomery County this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell talks to ODOT officials about what drivers can expect LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT says these changes are not in response to the recent crashes News Center 7 has reported on here; they were already in the works.

The department added that it just takes time to fully put a traffic pattern change like this in place.

The changes will impact driver behavior and awareness.

Drivers told News Center 7 that they are tired of the construction.

“I try to avoid it. I just try to find quick detours I can get off real quick and just go different routes,” Dayton resident Ryan Lucas.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!