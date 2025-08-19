Changes coming to I-75 construction zone in Montgomery Co.; What drivers can expect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be wrapping up its changes to the construction zone on Interstate 75 in northern Montgomery County this week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s John Bedell talks to ODOT officials about what drivers can expect LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man hurt after shooting in Dayton
- 3 arrested in string of mail thefts from local U.S. Postal box
- Armed, naked man taken into custody after firing shots inside neighbors’ homes, charging at deputies
ODOT says these changes are not in response to the recent crashes News Center 7 has reported on here; they were already in the works.
The department added that it just takes time to fully put a traffic pattern change like this in place.
The changes will impact driver behavior and awareness.
Drivers told News Center 7 that they are tired of the construction.
“I try to avoid it. I just try to find quick detours I can get off real quick and just go different routes,” Dayton resident Ryan Lucas.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group