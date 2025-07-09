Changes coming to I-75 construction zone in Montgomery Co.

By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — There will soon be changes in a construction zone on Interstate 75.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced that it will enter the next phase of the I-75 construction project in Harrison Township.

Harrison Township posted the update on its social media page.

Here are the changes:

Starting Friday night, July 11, crews will shift traffic on I-75 SB to the right side of the highway. After the shift, a northbound lane will move over to the southbound side in a contraflow pattern.

Drivers in the northbound contraflow lane will NOT have access to the following exits:

  • Stanley Avenue
  • Wagner Ford Road
  • Needmore Road

The entrance ramp from the Wagner Ford Road ramp to I-75 NB will close through 2025. ODOT says the exit from I-75 NB to Wagner Ford Road remains open.

“Please be patient and drive carefully — safety is the top priority,” the township said.

We will continue to update this developing story.

