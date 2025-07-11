Changes coming to I-75 in Montgomery County

Drivers will see some changes on I-75 in Montgomery County.

Changes coming to I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers will see some changes on I-75 in Montgomery County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Workers will make a big traffic pattern switch in the construction zone between Leo Street and Needmore Road.

Construction on I-75 is one of those things that feels like a constant for Daytonians.

People have their opinions about how other people drive through work zones in Montgomery County on I-75.

“People be flying through there too,” Eric Sanders said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Starting Friday night, changes are on the way for the construction zone on 75 between Leo Street and Needmore Road.

But the changes won’t be quick — they’ll be gradual.

Traffic will be shifting to the outside lanes in both directions of I-75.

For southbound drivers, they’ll no longer use that contraflow lane.

Instead, there will be three lanes of traffic all next to each other.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said to expect that shift to happen about a week from now.

Then ODOT said that in about two weeks from now, northbound drivers will have two lanes where they travel now.

And that’s when the more drastic shift shows up for drivers on 75 north.

The third lane of northbound traffic will then have to use a contraflow lane.

It’s a single lane of traffic that crosses over the median, so cars are driving next to oncoming traffic.

Right now, drivers on 75 South are using it through this construction zone.

It gives construction crews more room to work and keeps three lanes open in each direction during a project.

This is a traffic pattern change that signals crews are getting closer to being finished with this construction zone.

It’s not scheduled to be finished until summer 2027.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group