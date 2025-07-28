Changes Coming For Your Favorite Foods - Today on News Center 7 at 5:00

Food Dye Ban Top Story
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Some food will look different, but what about the taste? The FDA is putting a ban on certain food dyes—ones they say could pose a risk to your health.

So, what does the FDA want to replace these dyes with?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 Anchor Gabrielle Enright digs into how these changes could impact some of your favorite foods. Watch Today on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!