Chaos after explosion in trash can at local fireworks show; 2 hurt

HUBER HEIGHTS — Chaos broke out at a local fireworks show after an explosion caused panic.

As News Center 7 previously reported, during the Star-Spangled Heights event at Thomas Cloud Park, officers received a report of an explosion in a trash can near the food truck area, according to a press release from the Huber Heights Police Division.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an “unknown type of explosive device” that had been detonated inside a trash can, according to the release.

Two juveniles were injured because of the explosion and were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

