Chaos after explosion in trash can at local fireworks show; 2 hurt

Trash can explosion Huber Heights (iWitness 7)
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — Chaos broke out at a local fireworks show after an explosion caused panic.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with a woman who was at the show. Hear from her LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

As News Center 7 previously reported, during the Star-Spangled Heights event at Thomas Cloud Park, officers received a report of an explosion in a trash can near the food truck area, according to a press release from the Huber Heights Police Division.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers discovered an “unknown type of explosive device” that had been detonated inside a trash can, according to the release.

Two juveniles were injured because of the explosion and were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!