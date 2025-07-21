‘Chaos;’ Woman speaks out after tornado nearly hit her Clark County home

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Northridge area Saturday night.

NORTHRIDGE, Clark County — A Clark County homeowner is speaking out after a tornado nearly hit her house over the weekend.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Northridge area Saturday night.

The areas that were hit the hardest are located north of Moorefield Road, between W. Ridgewood and E. Ridgewood roads.

Nickie Davis has lived in the Northridge area since 2008.

Davis was helping a family member move Saturday evening when she got a call saying she needed to get home as soon as possible.

By the time she got there, the storm had already moved through and left extensive damage.

“Our trees were down. Our neighbor’s tree uprooted into the yard. Debris everywhere. Our branches, wires,” Davis said.

Davis said she’s never seen anything like this, describing the aftermath as “chaos.”

A 30-foot-tall tree fell and hit a shed in her backyard and took out a pipe on her roof.

She learned on Sunday that she will need to replace the pipe.

The damage also left her without electricity, but she said her neighbors are looking out for her.

“They brought their generator down, and it’s hooked up in the back. So we have it hooked up. So we have a fan and have a refrigerator, which is a good thing,” Davis said.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher watched as Moorefield Township crews showed up to continue cleanup efforts Monday morning.

Neighbors like Davis said their help has made a huge difference.

“We are lucky to have them,” Davis said. “They’re very, very helpful. And they’re out here working their tails off today.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

