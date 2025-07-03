Charges approved for driver accused of stealing U-Haul, leading police on chase

MORAINE — Charges have been approved against a man police say led them on a chase in a stolen U-Haul earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell breaks down the latest developments and NEW video tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Thursday, Moraine police identified the driver as William R. Pressel and confirmed he is still on the run.

Police also confirmed that the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed several charges against Pressel, including felonious assault, failure to comply, theft of a motor vehicle, vandalism, and breaking and entering.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Pressel is accused of stealing a large box truck from the U-Haul on Harshman Road.

Then, on Tuesday, police said he led them on a chase in the stolen U-Haul. The chase ended in a crash on Interstate 75, just before the exit for State Route 725.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group