Charges approved for driver accused of stealing U-Haul, leading police on chase

Stolen U-Haul Suspect Photo contributed by Riverside Police (via Facebook) (Riverside Police (via Facebook) /Riverside Police (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

MORAINE — Charges have been approved against a man police say led them on a chase in a stolen U-Haul earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell breaks down the latest developments and NEW video tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Thursday, Moraine police identified the driver as William R. Pressel and confirmed he is still on the run.

Police also confirmed that the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed several charges against Pressel, including felonious assault, failure to comply, theft of a motor vehicle, vandalism, and breaking and entering.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Pressel is accused of stealing a large box truck from the U-Haul on Harshman Road.

Then, on Tuesday, police said he led them on a chase in the stolen U-Haul. The chase ended in a crash on Interstate 75, just before the exit for State Route 725.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!