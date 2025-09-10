Charlie Kirk killed after shooting at university event; Ohio politicians react

OHIO — Government officials are speaking out after political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an appearance at a Utah college campus.

Kirk, the conservative youth movement founder, was shot at Utah Valley University and has since died, according to the AP.

The gunshot was fired from a campus building around 200 yards from where Kirk was speaking, News Center 7 previously reported.

President Donald Trump announced Kirk’s death on his Truth Social account.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!” Trump wrote.

Several politicians from Ohio have posted their condolences on social media following the shooting.

Vice President JD Vance posted Trump’s statement.

He commented, “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.”

Former President Joe Biden released a statement on Wednesday evening.

“There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones,” Biden wrote.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine posted his thoughts on the social media platform X shortly after Kirk’s death was announced.

“Fran and I are shocked and saddened by the shooting of Charlie Kirk in Utah today. Political violence is completely unacceptable anywhere and at any time. We are praying Charlie and his family,” DeWine wrote.

U.S. Senators Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and Jon Husted (R-OH) also posted their thoughts on X.

“Pray for Charlie,” Moreno wrote.

“Tina and I are praying for Charlie Kirk and his family,” Husted wrote.

Congressman Greg Landsman (OH-01) said this shooting is “absolutely horrible.”

“We do not harm people we disagree with. This violence has no place in America. I am praying for him and his family,” Landsman said.

