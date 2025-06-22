Chase ends with car crashing into building; suspect flown to hospital

GREENVILLE — A chase ended with a car crashing into a building in Darke County early Sunday.
Around 3:45 a.m. Greenville officers were called to reports of a stolen vehicle spotted near North Broadway Street.
An officer attempted to stop the car, but the suspect drove off, prompting a chase, according to police.
The chase ended when the suspect crashed the vehicle into a traffic circle and a building in the 300 block of South Broadway.
The suspect, identified as an 18-year-old man from Dayton, was arrested.
He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
He is facing multiple felony charges.
