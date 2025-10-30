‘Check before you click;’ Warning issued about fake email scam in Miami Valley

Are you still getting those annoying emails?

The City of Huber Heights wrote in a social media post that residents were asked to stay alert.

They said that scammers are sending realistic emails that appear to be from the city.

The city says people should “check before you click” a link in their emails.

They can do it by asking these questions:

Did I expect this email?

Does the link match the website it claims to be from?

Are they asking for personal info or payment?

The city added that a few seconds could save people from identity theft.

If anyone receives a suspicious email claiming to be from the City of Huber Heights.

They can call the City of Huber Heights at (937) 233-1423 to verify it.

