Check your tickets! $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Ohio this week.

A person won $1 million by matching all five winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing, but did not match the Powerball number.

The ticket was sold at a Circle K in Seville, according to an Ohio Lottery spokesperson.

Nobody won the estimated $451 million jackpot on Wednesday.

The winning numbers were 15, 27, 43, 45, and 53. The Powerball was 9.

Three other $1 million tickets were sold nationwide. They were in California, New Jersey, and New York.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, August 9, with an estimated jackpot of $482 million.

