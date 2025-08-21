Check your tickets! 2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Check your tickets! Two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio.

Two Ohioans won big after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 31, 59, 62, 65, and 68. The Powerball was 5, and the Power Player multiplier was 2.

Two people won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the Power Play multiplier.

The first $100,000 ticket was sold at Vine Street Tobacco & Beverage in Willoughby, according to an Ohio Lottery spokesperson.

The second $100,000 ticket was purchased at a Kroger in Sylvania.

No one won the $650 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be Saturday, Aug. 23, with an estimated jackpot of $700 million.

