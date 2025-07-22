Check your tickets! 3 winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

Powerball.
Powerball: File photo. (Getty Images )
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Check your tickets! Three winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio!

Three separate Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Ohio, according to Powerball.

Three people have tickets with four of five winning numbers plus the Powerball from Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 8, 11, 28, 33, and 42, and the Powerball was 2.

No one won the $308 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday, July 23, with an estimated jackpot of $325 million.

