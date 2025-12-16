Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Three people won 50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: School districts announce delays, closures due to road conditions, cold temps
- Children, firefighters injured after house fire in Springfield
- Police investigating after reported shooting in Riverside
The winning numbers were 23, 35, 59, 63, and 68. The Powerball was 2.
The locations where the tickets were sold have not yet been announced.
No one has won the $1.1 billion jackpot.
The next drawing is Wednesday, Dec. 17, with an estimated jackpot of $1.25 billion.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group