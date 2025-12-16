Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio.

Three people won 50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 23, 35, 59, 63, and 68. The Powerball was 2.

The locations where the tickets were sold have not yet been announced.

No one has won the $1.1 billion jackpot.

The next drawing is Wednesday, Dec. 17, with an estimated jackpot of $1.25 billion.

