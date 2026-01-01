Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio.

One person won half a million dollars and another won $50,000 in the New Year’s Eve Powerball drawing.

In Wednesday night’s drawing, one person won $500,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the Power Play multiplier.

Another person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 11, 18, 21, 24, and 38. The Powerball was 26, and the Power Play multiplier was x10.

The $500,000 winning ticket was sold at a Giant Eagle in Mentor.

The location where the $50,000 winning ticket was sold has not been announced.

No one won the $45 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be Jan 3, 2026, with an estimated jackpot of $64 million.

