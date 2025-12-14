Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

Powerball lottery forms
Jackpot FILE PHOTO: The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. (Christopher Habermann/Scott Habermann - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Two people won $50,000 and two people won $100,000 in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers were 1, 28, 31, 57, and 58. The Powerball was 16, and the Powerplay multiplier was 2.

Two people won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball.

The locations where the $50,000 winning tickets were sold have not yet been announced.

Two people won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the Powerplay multipler.

One of the $100,000 winning tickets was sold at a Giant Eagle in Painesville, Ohio, while the other was sold at a Walmart Supercenter in Columbus.

No one won the $1 billion jackpot. The next drawing will be on Monday, Dec. 15, with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!