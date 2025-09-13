Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket worth $25K sold at local store

By WHIO Staff

CARLISLE — Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket worth $25,000 was sold in the area.

A lucky person purchased a Lucky for Life ticket in Carlisle.

The player matched five of five numbers without the Lucky Ball to win $25,000 a year for life, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The winning numbers were 5, 40, 42, 47, and 48.

The Lucky Ball was 10.

The winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Zip In at the 9200 block of Dayton Oxford Road in Carlisle, the Ohio Lottery said.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

