Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

Mega Millions
Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio FILE PHOTO. (Jammer Gene - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One person won $20,000 with four of the five winning numbers and the Megaball in Tuesday night’s drawing.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers are 10, 13, 40, 42, and 46. The Megaball was 1.

The ticket was sold in the Prize Tier X2.

No one won the $900 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Friday, Nov 14, with an estimated jackpot of $965 million.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!