Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person won $20,000 with four of the five winning numbers and the Megaball in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 10, 13, 40, 42, and 46. The Megaball was 1.

The ticket was sold in the Prize Tier X2.

No one won the $900 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Friday, Nov 14, with an estimated jackpot of $965 million.

