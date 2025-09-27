Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions Ticket sold in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person won $30,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Megaball in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers were 4, 21, 27, 33, and 49. The MegaBall was 21.

The winning ticket was a Prize Tier x3 ticket.

The location where the ticket was sold has not yet been announced.

No one won the $474 million jackpot.

The next drawing is Tuesday, Sept. 30, with an estimated jackpot of $497 million.

