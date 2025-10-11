Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio.

Someone won $20,000 with four of five winning numbers and the MegaBall in prize tier x2 during Friday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 3, 18, 23, 32, and 56, and the Megaball was 8.

The location where the ticket was sold has not yet been announced.

No one won the $575 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday, Oct. 14, with an estimated jackpot of $600 million.

