Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio.

One Ohioan won $20,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Megaball in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers were 18, 19, 38, 54, and 57. The Megaball was 19.

The ticket was sold in Prize Tier x2. The location where the ticket was sold has not yet been announced.

No one won the $520 million jackpot.

The next drawing is on Tuesday, Oct. 7, with an estimated jackpot of $547 million.

