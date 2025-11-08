Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

Mega Millions tickets
Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio FILE PHOTO. (Christopher Habermann/Scott Habermann - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One person won $30,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Megaball in Friday night’s drawing.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers were 16, 21, 23, 48, and 70. The Megaball was 5.

The winning ticket was sold in Prize Tier x3.

No one won the $843 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday, Nov. 11, with an estimated jackpot of $900 million.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!