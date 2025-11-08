Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio.
One person won $30,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Megaball in Friday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 16, 21, 23, 48, and 70. The Megaball was 5.
The winning ticket was sold in Prize Tier x3.
No one won the $843 million jackpot.
The next drawing will be on Tuesday, Nov. 11, with an estimated jackpot of $900 million.
