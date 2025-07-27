Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 8, 31, 57, 65, and 67. The Powerball was 23.

The exact location in Ohio where the ticket was sold has not been announced yet.

No one won the $350 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Monday, July 28, with an estimated jackpot of $364 million.

