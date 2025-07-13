Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 8, 16, 24, 33, and 54. The Powerball was 18.

No one won the $234 million jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold in Ohio, but the exact location has not yet been released.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, July 14, with an estimated jackpot of $248 million.

