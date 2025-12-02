Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
One person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 5, 18, 26, 47, and 59. The Powerball was 1.
No one won the $740 million jackpot.
The next drawing is Wednesday, Dec. 3, with an estimated jackpot of $775 million.
