Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
One person won $50,000 with four out of five of the winning numbers plus the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- HP to cut up to 6,000 in push toward AI
- Area police department mourns loss of officer after ‘courageous battle with cancer’
- 2 National Guard members shot in an ambush attack just blocks from the White House
The winning numbers were 7, 8, 15, 19, and 28. The Powerball was 3.
No one won the $681 million jackpot.
The next drawing will be Saturday, Nov. 29, with an estimated jackpot of $719 million.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group