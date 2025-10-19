Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio!

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One person in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing of the Powerball.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers were 3, 11, 27, 40, and 58. The Powerball was 10.

The Ohio Lottery has not announced where in Ohio the ticket was sold.

No one won the $295 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Monday, Oct. 20, with an estimated jackpot of $304 million.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group