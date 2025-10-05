Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
Someone won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 3, 7, 47, 67, and 68. The Powerball was 2.
The location where the ticket was sold has not yet been announced.
No one won the $195 million jackpot.
The next drawing is on Monday, Oct. 6, with an estimated jackpot of $207 million.
