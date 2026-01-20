Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 34, 37, and 55. The Powerball was 17.

No one won the $193 million jackpot.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, Jan. 21, with an estimated jackpot of $209 million.

