Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, and the Powerball was 18. The Powerplay multiplier was 2.

Powerball has not yet announced where in Ohio the ticket was sold.

No one won the $700 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be Monday, Aug. 25, with an estimated jackpot of $750 million.

